Winnipeg police officers jumped into action to help up to seven people escape a fire early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service said the fire broke out at a West End condo in the Spence neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m.

It said fire crews responded to a working fire at a two-and-a-half-storey condo with six units at 525 Spence St. Winnipeg police entered the building and removed seven occupants, firefighters said.

Crews said, at the time, the fire was well involved on the front porch and second-floor suites

Winnipeg Police Service said officers happened to be in the area of Sargent Avenue when they came across the fire at the building.

Const. Jason Michalyshen said officers first took out four people from the one of floors, who were disoriented, before helping at least two other people escape the fire.

Fire crews said although the fire was quickly brought under control. There is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.