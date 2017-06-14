

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating what led up to a bizarre incident in St. Vital Tuesday.

Police said a woman was driving near St. Vital Centre when a 29-year-old man got into her vehicle and threatened her to drive him.

He was apparently being chased by two women at the time.

Footage of the incident obtained by CTV News showed police arriving on scene on St. Mary’s Road at around 3:30 p.m.

The man got out of the woman's vehicle and was acting erratically. He tried to get into a second vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

He did manage to get into a third vehicle and was driven a short distance. Police arrived on scene soon after.

The man had a laceration to his upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to unstable.

Officers said they’ve since found out the man was injured at a home in the first 100 block of Glen Meadow Street, but police are still investigating the circumstances around the injury.

Police are also still trying to track down the two women who were seen chasing the man.

The injured man will face mischief and threat related charges, officers said.