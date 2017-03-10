Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman shared a video online showing an apparent road rage incident.

The woman shared the video on social media after capturing the confrontation on camera.

It shows a man cracking his knuckles before punching her window twice.

The woman, who asked not be identified because she's concerned for her safety, said the man tried opening the door, but couldn't because it was locked. He then punched her window.

The woman said it happened on Wednesday while she was driving on Henderson Highway near Oakland Avenue.

She reported the incident to Winnipeg police.

"This is a very aggressive move," said Const. Rob Carver.

On Friday morning, Winnipeg police said investigators identified the man.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man was charged. Police will provide an update Friday afternoon.