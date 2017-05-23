

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have closed off a stretch of Ellice Avenue Tuesday morning as they investigate an alleged assault

Police tell CTV a female victim was taken to hospital in serious condition -- but has since been updated to stable.

A man has been taken into custody in connection to this investigation.

Police say there are no other suspects.

Officers are still on the scene of Ellice Avenue between Dominion and Garfield.

Lanes in both directions are closed to traffic.