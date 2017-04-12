

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have identified a man they suspect is responsible for several suspicious incidents involving seniors.

Police said earlier this month a man struck up a conversation with three seniors on separate occasions, learning their personal information.

It happened at grocery stores in Winnipeg between March 11 and 31.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Marcel Albert Paul, 50, for robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.