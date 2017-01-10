

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has located a missing 21-year-old man.

Michael Ellchuk was last seen on Monday during the evening hours in the Tuxedo area and was reported missing to police.

Police said they were concerned for Ellchuk’s well-being on Tuesday and asked for the publics helping in finding him.

On Tuesday, shortly after WPS said they were looking for Ellchuk, police said they located him.