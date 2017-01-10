Featured
Winnipeg police locate missing 21-year-old man
Police said Michael Ellchuk was last seen wearing a New York Yankee toque, grey sweatpants and a blue or grey zip-up sweater. (Source: WPS)
Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:57AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:26PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has located a missing 21-year-old man.
Michael Ellchuk was last seen on Monday during the evening hours in the Tuxedo area and was reported missing to police.
Police said they were concerned for Ellchuk’s well-being on Tuesday and asked for the publics helping in finding him.
On Tuesday, shortly after WPS said they were looking for Ellchuk, police said they located him.