The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for an officer’s police-issued magazine and ammunition.

WPS said during the course of an officer’s duties, the magazine clip containing ammunition was lost.

According to police, this happened somewhere in the area of Aberdeen Avenue and Andrews Street, and or, the 3400 block of Grant Avenue.

The plastic magazine clip is black in colour and contains 15 rounds of ammunition, WPS said.

Police ask anyone that locates the magazine or ammunition to turn it into any police station, or to call 204-986-6222.