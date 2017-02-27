Featured
Winnipeg police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl
Shyla Boubard was last seen Monday morning in the North End area. (Source: Winnipeg police)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 2:32PM CST
Winnipeg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Shyla Boubard was last seen Monday morning in the North End area.
She might be wearing a dark pink sweater, dark pants and black shoes.
Police are concerned for Boubard’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Festival du Voyageur closes out successful season despite challenging weather
- Winnipeg police need help finding missing 14-year-old girl
- Winnipeg officer almost zapped by Taser in confrontation with suspect
- Wolseley café owner loses appeal over order to use disposable dishes
- City projects aimed at speeding up boulevard, sidewalk repairs