

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Shyla Boubard was last seen Monday morning in the North End area.

She might be wearing a dark pink sweater, dark pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for Boubard’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.