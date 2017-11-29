

A Winnipeg police officer is facing an assault charge in connection with the assault of a 12-year-old boy who was placed under arrest, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said Wednesday.

The IIU, responsible for investigating serious incidents involving members of Manitoba police forces, received an allegation that excessive force was used during the boy’s arrest on Aug. 7, 2017. It said it launched an investigation in late September, adding that the boy wasn’t injured in the incident.

The IIU said following its investigation, Zane Tessler, the unit’s civilian director, determined a charge would be appropriate.

The officer, a 16-year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service, was notified Tuesday, and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2018.