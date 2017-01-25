

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg police officer marked Bell Let’s Talk Day with a public performance aimed at raising money for a mental health organization.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Kocis and Constable Aaron Bourque serenaded the crowds at Winnipeg Square Wednesday.

Kocis organized the performance to help end the stigma around mental health.

He believes many people don’t talk about their mental health due to fear. Kocis is conquering his fear – performing in public - to encourage others to do the same.

All the donations Kocis and Bourque collect will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.