Pride Winnipeg is inviting police officers to march in its parade, but not in uniform.

In a joint statement released Friday evening, between Pride Winnipeg and a number of LGBTTQ* community groups, the organization said officers will be free to represent the Winnipeg Police Service by wearing WPS branded clothing or carrying banners. However, police cruisers and uniformed officers will not be part of the parade.

On-duty police officers in uniform will provide traffic control and security along the perimeter of the parade.

The role of uniformed police officers during pride events has been the subject of debate since Toronto’s Pride Parade last summer, when Black Lives Matter temporarily halted the parade until Pride organizers signed off on a number of demands. One of the demands was to ban police floats and uniformed police officers from future parades. Black Lives Matter argued some groups, particularly black and transgender people, do not feel safe around police officers.

During the past 10 months, LGBTTQ* organizations across the Canada have been faced with a decision about how they will respond.

“Toronto was definitely the spark, but the decision and the process was a locally-born decision,” said Jonathan Niemczak, president of Pride Winnipeg. “The whole process has tried to be as collaborative as possible.”

Pride Winnipeg spent 10 months consulting with community groups and launched an online survey. Niemczak said the group presented its findings to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Of the 600 respondents of its survey, Pride Winnipeg said nearly one-third of people “wanted no police involvement in the Pride Winnipeg Parade, or requested that police do not participate in uniform.” Pride Winnipeg said a third of respondents were comfortable with uniformed police officers, but wanted firm commitments from the WPS to improve their relationship with the LGBTTQ* community. The last third of respondents either had no strong views on the issue, or were comfortable with the current state of the police relationship.

The statement said Pride Winnipeg will meet with WPS within 60 days of the Pride Winnipeg Parade to discuss the next steps.

CTV News reached out to Winnipeg Police Service, but has yet to hear back.