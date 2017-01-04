

The Winnipeg Police Service has announced upgrades to its online reporting system, after it saw a 38 per cent increase in the last year.

Police said 16,000 reports were made through its Citizen Online Police Reporting System in 2016.

WPS believes this is due to previous improvements made to its website, including allowing citizens and business community partners to report incidents online and taking any physical and video evidence to the closest police service centre.

In addition, police expanded the system last fall to allow reporting of break and enter to outbuildings, specifically detached garages or sheds.

Additional upgrades were announced Wednesday that will allow people to make reports involving non-urgent traffic or manner of driving complaints. These include complaints made about stop sign or red light infractions, excessive speed, aggressive or careless driving, speeding in school zones or passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

With the improvements, police said people can report the following online: break and enter into outbuildings, damage to property, damage to a vehicle, lost property, theft from a vehicle and theft – including shoplifting and gas drive offs.

However, incidents involving impaired drivers, motor vehicle collisions or events involving immediate concern for public safety cannot be reported online, and people are asked to call police instead.

WPS first launched its online reporting service in 2012 to allow people to electronically report non-violent incidents where there are no suspects.