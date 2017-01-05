Featured
Winnipeg police safely locate missing teen
Police said Friday they found Tara Ferland, who was reported missing Monday. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 3:51PM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 8:06AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service have found a missing 17-year-old girl.
Police asked the public for help Thursday in finding Tara Ferland. She was last seen in the late afternoon on Monday in the Wildwood area.
Police believed Ferland could have travelled to the Toronto, Ont. area with unknown people. Officers said they were concerned for the teen’s wellbeing.
However, police said Friday they had safely located the teen.