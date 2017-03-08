

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a man involved in a break and enter on Feb. 21.

Between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., WPS said a male suspect was in the 400 block of Charles Avenue where he broke into some storage lockers.

According to police, the man is described as being around 30-40 years old and wearing a red ‘Crooks’ hoodie and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 204-986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.