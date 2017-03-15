

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Katherine Kernozhytskyy was last seen Monday afternoon in the North End.

Police said she was wearing a black jacket, black pants, tan Timberlands boots and a black backpack.

WPS said they are concerned for Kernozhytskyy’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.