Winnipeg police search for missing 13-year-old girl
Katherine Kernozhytskyy was last seen Monday afternoon in the North End. (Source: Winnipeg police)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4:19PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Katherine Kernozhytskyy was last seen Monday afternoon in the North End.
Police said she was wearing a black jacket, black pants, tan Timberlands boots and a black backpack.
WPS said they are concerned for Kernozhytskyy’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.