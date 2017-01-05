The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Tara Ferland was last seen in the late afternoon on Monday in the Wildwood area.

She was wearing a green and orange bomber jacket, gray sweatpants, brown Timerlands and was carrying a brown Guess purse.

Police believe Ferland could have travelled to the Toronto, Ont. area with unknown people. Officers said they are concerned for the teen’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Ferland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.