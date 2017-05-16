Featured
Winnipeg police search for missing teen
Kennedy Towegishig was last seen in the North End area on Monday. (Source: Winnipeg police)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 6:47PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a 17-year-old girl.
Kennedy Towegishig was last seen in the North End area on Monday.
Police said she was wearing a burgundy jacket with black sleeves.
Officers are concerned for Towegishig’s well-being and ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Acting head of the U.S. Embassy tours Emerson, Gretna
- Winnipeg police search for missing teen
- Winnipeg mother who lost legs, arm to rare form of strep slowly improving in hospital
- Thompson nickel mine preparing to layoff around 150 workers
- Crews battle 3 suspicious fires in RM of St. Andrews Tuesday morning