Winnipeg police search for wanted man considered to be armed, dangerous
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 4:46PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in finding a man who is the subject of two Canada-wide arrest warrants.
Police said Christopher Matthew Brass, 34, has been involved numerous violent offences, including a number of incidents where he is believed to have discharged a firearm.
According to WPS, Brass is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached under any circumstances.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
