Winnipeg police have been encountering machetes more often on city streets but buying one requires nothing more than photo identification.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his face and upper-body after being slashed with a machete near a skate park on St. Anne’s Road.

While police have noticed an increase in machete-related attacks officers have no way of controlling the availability or access of machetes to the public.

Nadine Duncan said she arrived at the skate park with her sons moments after the attack and heard the victim screaming and yelling.

“I grabbed some Kleenex out of my purse and I left my car and walked over to him to see if he needed help,” said Duncan.

Duncan helped the boy until paramedics and police arrived and later learned he had been struck with a machete.

“He got slashed in the face. It was wide open. I could see his teeth through the cut,” said Duncan. “I was quite surprised. That’s not really a common item that people have.”

“I wouldn’t even begin to be able to think of a use for them.”

Machetes can be purchased at most outdoor stores.

Retailers contacted by CTV Winnipeg said they have policies in place which restrict sales of machetes and sharp-edged objects to anyone under 18. Aside from that, they’re legal to buy.

Jordan Maza at United Unlimited said they’re a popular item.

“They buy them specifically for clearing brush, small trees, stuff like that from their property,” said Maza. “I guess you’re always going to have your criminal element buying stuff like this but once they produce identification there’s really not much I can do about it.”

“It seems to be a choice of weapon amongst a lot of the kids today.”

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said machetes have become more common in violent crimes.

“Three, four, five years ago it would’ve been very uncommon for us encounter someone with a machete or a machete being used in an attack,” said Carver. “We’ve moved to where it’s not simply uncommon for us to see it.”

“I don’t have a stat but if we see a couple of instances a week where we’ve arrested somebody with a machete, I think that would be about the norm now.”

Carver said machetes can be a practical tool when cutting or chopping trees but have no place in a city.

“If you’re in a rural area it can be real useful tool if you’re trying to get small saplings out but we don’t live in a jungle environment and if you have it in a city there’s simply no reason to have a machete unless you’re using it as a weapon.”

If it’s brandished you can be charged with carrying a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and if it’s hidden you can be charged with carrying a concealed weapon.