Winnipeg Police Service seeking public opinion on performance
Every two years, the Winnipeg Police Service uses market survey representatives to conduct a public opinion telephone survey. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 12:39PM CST
Winnipeg police want opinions on how they're doing.
Every two years, the Winnipeg Police Service uses market survey representatives to conduct a public opinion telephone survey.
This year's survey will take place between Tuesday and Saturday, and takes about 20 minutes.
The public can also complete a shorter, online version of the survey by visiting the Winnipeg Police Service website.
