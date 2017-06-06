

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg's largest police union has reached a tentative contract with the City of Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Association represents more than 1,400 officers in uniform and 500 civilian employees, and said a ratification vote is expected in time for the next city council meeting on June 21.

The city reached a deal with its firefighters union earlier this year but has yet to settle with three other unions – including the Winnipeg Police Senior Officers Association, which represents professionals and middle managers.

More than 5,000 city workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees are expected to reject an officer from the city in a vote tomorrow.