It appears Winnipeg police are using their hands more than weapons to stop aggressive suspects.

A report to the Winnipeg Police Board shows that, out of more than 205,000 calls for service last year, officers used force or presented a weapon 855 times.

In the vast majority of cases, hands were used to control a suspect.

Tasers are also being used more often. Officers pulled their Tasers 202 times last year.

Police pulled their guns 187 times in 2016.

meanwhile, pepper spray was used twice, and a baton was used 16 times.