Winnipeg police use hands more than guns to make arrests: report
A report to the Winnipeg Police Board shows that, out of more than 205,000 calls for service last year, officers used force or presented a weapon 855 times. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 5:09AM CST
It appears Winnipeg police are using their hands more than weapons to stop aggressive suspects.
A report to the Winnipeg Police Board shows that, out of more than 205,000 calls for service last year, officers used force or presented a weapon 855 times.
In the vast majority of cases, hands were used to control a suspect.
Tasers are also being used more often. Officers pulled their Tasers 202 times last year.
Police pulled their guns 187 times in 2016.
meanwhile, pepper spray was used twice, and a baton was used 16 times.
