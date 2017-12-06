

CTV Winnipeg





Dates for the 2018 Pride Winnipeg Festival have been changed due to a number of concerns from the community.

Pride will now run May 25 to June 3, instead of the previously announced dates of July 20 to July 29.

The president of the board of the directors for the festival apologized to those who voiced concern or were upset over the original date change.

“The decision to move to the dates was to help the festival keep growing and serving the community,” said Jonathan Niemczak, President of Pride Winnipeg’s board of directors.

The dates were changed to accommodate a larger crowd, but that meant the festival would have run at a much later date than in previous years.

“We now recognize that the date change was going to have a much greater impact than we realized on some members of our community. After listening to the feedback, our board felt the best thing to do was to reverse our decision and keep our festival’s original dates. We apologize to those who were upset by the lack of community consultation and for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said Niemczack.

Pride Winnipeg said they are committed to growing the festival, as it’s one of the largest annual celebrations of LGBTTQ in Canada, beginning in 1987. The board said they plan to revisit dates for the 2019 festival and will seek feedback from the community.

“We heard some great feedback from the community over the past few weeks about ways we can keep improving Pride Winnipeg,” said Niemczak. “The board is preparing some action plans to address many of the issues raised. We look forward to sharing those with everyone soon.”