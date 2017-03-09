17 Wing Winnipeg Commander Colonel Andy Cook said at a news conference Thursday Master Cpl. Alfred Barr died during a routine jump near Yorkton, Sask.

"It was a malfunction of some sort," said Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Kozak, 435 Squadron Commander.

However, officials said they couldn't speculate on specific details of the accident. A team of investigators is headed to the site to determine what happened, but Cook couldn't give an estimate on when findings would be made available.

"This is a day of significant grief for the wing," Cook said. "At the moment, we have more questions than answers."

Senior Search and Rescue Technician with 435 Squadron Sergeant Kaulin Damron said Barr was a relatively new addition to the team, joining in the summer of 2016.

"He really wanted this career," Damron said.

Barr is being remembered by his colleagues as a squadron member with great passion for his work.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety will be investigating the incident.

