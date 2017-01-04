

CTV Winnipeg





Devon Clunis, Winnipeg’s former police chief, is releasing a book telling his life’s story.

He and his wife Pearlene wrote the book, The Little Boy From Jamaica, together.

McNally Robinson bookstore said it will be launching the book on Jan. 28.

“This book tells the inspiring tale of how a little boy from rural Jamaica, growing up with no electricity, running water, or any of the conveniences of North American life, goes on to become the first black Chief of Police in Canadian history,” the McNally Robinson website reads.

Clunis retired as police chief in July of 2016.