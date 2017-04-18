

CTV Winnipeg





A new Royal LePage survey found that Winnipeg’s housing market remained relatively flat in the first quarter of 2017, despite the province being in a good position for economic expansion.

The annual house price survey found the aggregate price of a home in Manitoba’s capital posted a slight dip of 0.9 per cent year-over-year to $274,844.

However, the survey said Manitoba boasts strong ties to the economy in the United States, and in conjunction with economic improvement in other western provinces, is positioned for steady economic expansion.

In Saskatchewan, growth is expected to resume in 2017 after the energy downturn. The survey found modest gains in home prices in Regina, posting an increase of 1.8 per cent year-over-year to an aggregate price of $335,135. Aggregate prices in Saskatoon remained relatively flat, falling 0.5 per cent to $385,980.

The survey also found the aggregate price of a home in Calgary rose 0.6 per cent to $461,635 in the first quarter, while the price of a home in Edmonton followed a similar trend, rising 0.3 per cent to $381,733.

Overall, the majority of Canadian housing markets posted modest gains, but price appreciation across much of Ontario significantly outpaced the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the pace of year-over-year home price appreciation in Greater Vancouver was noticeably lower than the historic highs seen in 2016.

The survey’s full findings can be read here.