As the Winnipeg School Division continues to develop a budget for the upcoming school year, it held the first of four budget consultations it’s having with homeowners Wednesday night.

Some of those in attendance came in with mixed feelings about a possible school tax hike to cover education costs.

“As a taxpayer I don't like my taxes to go up but I hate hearing about cut programs at schools," said Lindsay Panchuk, a parent of two elementary school students.

According to the division there are three options for school tax levy increases being considered:

3.0 per cent school tax levy increase – approximately $5.1 million in budget reductions

3.9 per cent school tax levy increase – approximately $1.2 million in budget reductions

4.5 per cent school tax levy increase – approximately $1.3 million in additions to programs requested by the community (ie. Autism early intervention and assistive technology)

"We’ve laid out three options but really what we are looking for is feedback from the community on where they see education going in the Winnipeg School Division,” said vice chair Chris Broughton.

Broughton explained that a zero per cent tax increase would result in a budget with $18-million in reductions.

Parent to four school-aged children, Cathy Bird said students need to be put first, no matter the cost.

“A tax hike needs to be done because the division has to take money from elsewhere to put money in for high-needs children that need the extra help," she added.

The division's final budget decision will be submitted to the City of Winnipeg for Special Levy by March 15.

In addition to three more public consultations, a special meeting will also take place February 27th at the school division where people can sign up to sharetheir concerns with the board in person.