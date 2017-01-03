Based on complaints from homeowners, Mayor Brian Bowman might be taking a second look at Winnipeg’s snow clearing rules.

Right now homeowners are responsible for removing back lane windrows and those that are lower than 20 centimetres in front street driveways.

Bowman said he is willing to review the city’s snow clearing policy when it comes to windrows.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said:

"The mayor is open to considering improvements to the snow clearing policy but any proposed changes need to be balanced against additional cost and liability implications."

A 2015 review concluded Winnipeg should not clear back lane windrows, as no other Canadian city does it and the practice could see private property damaged.

Bowman also said he has heard concerns about how sidewalk snow removal is prioritized – right now sidewalks are cleared based on the connecting street schedule.

A report is due this spring exploring whether sidewalk snow clearing rules need to be changed.