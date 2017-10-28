

CTV Winnipeg





Pride Winnipeg Festival is changing its date due to its growth over the years.

Pride Winnipeg said the 2018 festival will run from July 20 to 29, with the festival being held at The Forks on the 28 and 29. The parade will take place on the 29.

The board of directors said the date change came because another annual festival will be hosting events at The Forks the first weekend of June when the Pride Winnipeg Festival would normally run.

It said since 2010 when Pride Winnipeg Festival first established itself at The Forks it has seen tremendous growth year after year.

It said changing the dates will allow the festival to take advantage of the entire space at The Forks and reduce congestion in order to increase comfort and safety of those attending.

Pride Winnipeg said this is also an opportunity to plan and test the expanded festival as Winnipeg will be hosting the 2020 Fierte Canada Pride Festival where thousands are expected to be in attendance.

Pride Winnipeg said it will be hosting a town hall meeting to address any questions from the community in the coming weeks.