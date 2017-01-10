Winnipeg's director of street maintenance is satisfied with snow clearing efforts to date.

Jim Berezowsky said citizens should be proud of the level of service, despite the flurry of calls to city councillors about the lack of snow removal on some city sidewalks.

Berezowsky said due to recent snowfall amounts, crews have nowhere to clear the snow in some cases because of large windrows.

He also said snow blowers are required where bladed machines can't fit, slowing down sidewalk operations.

Berezowsky said the city has up to 33 sidewalk snow plows, and the department is eyeing possible additions for the future.

He stressed the costs for one machine ranges between $65,000 and $250,000.

The director reported to the city's public works committee, telling members that priority one and two sidewalks are mostly done, and expects the priority three residential ones to be done Tuesday night.