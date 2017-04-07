

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg could spend money to see if taxis should be permitted in diamond lanes.

The cab industry lobbied to allow its drivers in the diamond express lanes with buses during rush hour. City officials said while transit recommends against the move over traffic concerns, the idea could be studied by doing a micro-simulation.

It would include obtaining video of traffic counts of taxis. The cost to do this on two diamond lanes on Portage Ave. and Main St. would be $100,000.

However, the report said there is no money in the current budget for the project, and it would have to be referred to next year’s budget.