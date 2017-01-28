Featured
Winnipeg teen missing almost a week last seen in East Elmwood
Marlana (Marty) Okemow was last seen in late afternoon on Jan. 22 in the East Elmwood area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 6:54PM CST
A 16-year-old girl missing since last Sunday has Winnipeg police concerned for her well-being.
Marlana (Marty) Okemow was last seen in late afternoon on Jan. 22 in the East Elmwood area.
She’s described as five feet, five inches (165 centimetres) tall, 125 pounds (57 kilograms), with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.
She has a pierced lip, and was last seen wearing a red and black Toronto Raptors basketball hat, grey sweater, red hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit, 204-986-6250.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- 'It’s very sad': Winnipeg refugee urges Canada to take action after Trump halts refugees
- Winnipeg employees shocked, upset as HMV Canada stores prepare to close
- Winnipeg teen missing almost a week last seen in East Elmwood
- Prairie Mountain Health to start handing out take-home opioid antidote kits
- Liberals less popular after Trudeau's town hall tour: Nanos survey