

CTV Winnipeg





A 16-year-old girl missing since last Sunday has Winnipeg police concerned for her well-being.

Marlana (Marty) Okemow was last seen in late afternoon on Jan. 22 in the East Elmwood area.

She’s described as five feet, five inches (165 centimetres) tall, 125 pounds (57 kilograms), with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

She has a pierced lip, and was last seen wearing a red and black Toronto Raptors basketball hat, grey sweater, red hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit, 204-986-6250.