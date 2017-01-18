The Winnipeg Police Service said a teen who was missing since late last year has been safely located.

Police initially asked on Jan. 18 for the public’s help in finding Evan Brightnose-Baker, 17. He was last seen in late December of 2016 in the Waverley Heights area.

Police said they were concerned for Brightnose-Baker's wellbeing.

However, police reported Friday that the teen had been safely found