Winnipeg teen safely located: police
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:30AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 9:54AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said a teen who was missing since late last year has been safely located.
Police initially asked on Jan. 18 for the public’s help in finding Evan Brightnose-Baker, 17. He was last seen in late December of 2016 in the Waverley Heights area.
Police said they were concerned for Brightnose-Baker's wellbeing.
However, police reported Friday that the teen had been safely found
