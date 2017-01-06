

Emad Agahi, CTV Winnipeg





Dozens of photo radar tickets for traffic violations have been issued to Winnipeg Transit drivers over the past two years.

According to documents requested by CTV through access to information, 76 photo radar tickets were issued between January of 2015 and September of 2016.

Of the 76 photo radar tickets issued, the majority involved speeding.

Speeding in school zones made up for more than half of all violations.

According to the city, transit employees are required to reimburse Winnipeg Transit with the cost of fines incurred as a result of a photo radar or red light camera violation.