Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it has asked for and received information from Winnipeg Transit through riders’ Peggo card use without the need for a warrant.

Michael Franklin is a fan of the Winnipeg Transit Peggo card. "I like it because you get a reduced fare on it," said Franklin.

But he doesn't like the fact the Winnipeg Police Service can get access to his travel history from his card without a warrant.

"I feel like it's personal. What does the police have to know why people are taking the bus when and where?" said Franklin.

Police have asked for and received information from Peggo cards four times in the last three months with no court order.

One instance was a missing person case. The other are criminal investigations.

"It's recently been discovered as a tool for investigations, but it's only being used in times of we've almost run out of other options," said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Privacy legislation allows for limited access to this type of information without a warrant.

"...where necessary to protect the mental or physical health or the safety of any individual or group of individuals; (or) for law enforcement purposes or crime prevention."

Mayor Brian Bowman, a former privacy lawyer, appears on board with all of this as long as the information is limited.

"Provided that's what we're talking about, provides me with assurances that it's in compliance with privacy legislation," said Bowman.

But defence lawyer Scott Newman worries this could permit police to go on a fishing expedition.

"The more broad and the more information that's being provided, the more concern we have about people's privacy," said Newman.

The police service says it can only ask for limited Peggo card information about a specific investigation that could lead to an arrest, or help find a missing person.

Case in point, establishing a timeline in a missing persons case when time is of the essence.

"At least we can say which bus number they're on, which route, which direction they're potentially headed in and get a quick response to that," said Skrabek.