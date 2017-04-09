

CTV Winnipeg





Veterans, cadets and active service members marched to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Winnipeg.

They marched from Vimy Ridge Park to the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Local veteran groups, the 38 Canadian Brigade, and 17-Wing Winnipeg were also be involved.

The battle started on April 9, 1917 and lasted for four days. In total, 3,598 Canadians died and another 7,004 were wounded.

The battle brought together the four divisions of Canada’s military for the first time to take the seven kilometre-long ridge in Arras, France. In the century since, it’s come to be seen as a defining moment in Canada’s history, marking its emergence as a global power independent from Great Britain.