Hundreds of family, friends and community members gathered Saturday night to honour Serena McKay.

The 19-year-old, who was set to graduate high school this year, was found dead outside a home on Sagkeeng First Nation last weekend.

Led by the Bear Clan Patrol, the march was punctuated by the sounds of singing and beating drums.

“I want justice for my niece. She did not deserve this. No one deserves this, but for Serena, she had a full life ahead of her. I want justice, so she can rest in peace. She will be very sadly missed,” said aunt Rose McKay.

The marchers gathered at Thunderbird House and proceeded down Waterfront Drive to the Oodena Celebration Circle at The Forks. There, they held a somber candlelit ceremony, with prayers and speeches.

Up to 300 people attended the march and vigil, organizers told CTV News.

It was a show of support McKay's aunt Justina McKay said her niece would never have expected.

"I was just talking to my cousin and she said Serena would have been so surprised at how much love there is here. She would have been surprised that we have all this support," she said.

Organizers said showing support is what the vigil was all about.

"We come together as a community, right?” said co-organizer Gina Settee. “And we show the family love, right, by doing things like this. This isn't about us. This is about Serena and my son, because I lost my son to the same kind of senseless violence. So, it's about supporting one another and coming together as a community.”

A 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl who went to the same school as Serena McKay are charged with second-degree murder in her death.

With files from Renee Rodgers

Hundreds of people marching for Serena McKay make their way past Canadian Museum for Human Right on way to The Forks for vigil. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/dqiUBXqclM — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) April 30, 2017

People at vigil for Serena McKay make circle holding candles. Family members walk around the circle. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/0jMR1oEjpL — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) April 30, 2017

Emotional images from the march & vigil for Serena McKay in Winnipeg last night. Organizers say up to 300 attended. #ctvwpg pic.twitter.com/PHiQnyVUpg — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) April 30, 2017