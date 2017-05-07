Hundreds of Winnipeggers laced up their sneakers to raise money for Kids Help Phone Sunday.

About 300 people took part in the 16th annual Kids Help Phone’s Walk so Kids Can Talk, a three kilometre walk through downtown Winnipeg, starting and ending at the University of Winnipeg campus.

Kim Mardero with the Kids Help Phone said the Winnipeg group raised about $60,000 so far. People can still donate until May 31.

“It’s just so important for kids to have a safe and trusted place to talk out their problems, should they have any. Bullying and mental health is a big problem. And we want kids to contact us before their problem becomes too big and they can’t manage it on their own,” Mardero said.

Kids Help Phone is Canada’s only 24/7 counselling and information service for young people, offering free anonymous counselling from professional paid staff. Much of the revenue needed to maintain the service is raised through its annual walk.

“They (kids) don’t need a referral to come to Kids Help Phone,” Madero said, “If they’re on the wait list for mental health and they really need to talk it out with someone, there’s always going to be someone there to talk it out.”

Similar walks took place in 37 other cities across Canada. Mardero said Kids Help Phone hopes to raise more than $3 million this year.