Featured
Winnipeg welcomes first baby born in 2017
The baby girl was born to the Wakeman family and does not have a name picked out just yet. (Source: WRHA)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:42AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 2:27PM CST
A happy birthday goes out to Winnipeg’s first born baby of 2017.
The Winnipeg Regional health Authority tweeted the baby girl was born just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017.
The baby girl was born to the Wakeman family and does not have a name picked out just yet.
The WRHA said she came in weighing 5 lbs, 3 oz and 19 inches.
Happy b'day to Winnipeg's first baby of the #newyear! Baby girl Wakeman (name TBD) was born at 12:57am @hsc_winnipeg - 5lbs, 3oz, 19 inches!— WRHA (@WinnipegRHA) January 1, 2017