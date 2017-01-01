

CTV Winnipeg





A happy birthday goes out to Winnipeg’s first born baby of 2017.

The Winnipeg Regional health Authority tweeted the baby girl was born just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017.

The baby girl was born to the Wakeman family and does not have a name picked out just yet.

The WRHA said she came in weighing 5 lbs, 3 oz and 19 inches.