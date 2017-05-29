

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman has died after police said two vehicles collided on a Manitoba highway.

Police said it happened Sunday at 5:40 p.m. on Highway 16, about 15 kilometres south of Binscarth, Man.

Officers said a southbound pickup truck collided head-on with a northbound SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old man from Winnipeg, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 58-year-old Winnipeg woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The 43-year-old woman from the RM of St. Clements riding in the car with her was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

Binscarth is roughly three and a half hours west of Winnipeg, near the Saskatchewan border.

An investigation is ongoing.