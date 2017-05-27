

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman died after a serious crash on the west Perimeter Highway on Friday.

It happened just after five o'clock between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard.

RCMP say a 54-year-old woman on a motorcycle was merging southbound onto the highway from Portage Avenue when she lost control of her motorcycle and was struck by a gravel truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the gravel truck, from Carman, was not injured.

Police say alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.