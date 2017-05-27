Featured
Winnipeg woman dies after motorcycle crash on west Perimeter
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 9:25AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 12:35PM CST
A Winnipeg woman died after a serious crash on the west Perimeter Highway on Friday.
It happened just after five o'clock between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard.
RCMP say a 54-year-old woman on a motorcycle was merging southbound onto the highway from Portage Avenue when she lost control of her motorcycle and was struck by a gravel truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 55-year-old driver of the gravel truck, from Carman, was not injured.
Police say alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg police officers can march in pride parade, but not in uniform: organizers
- Winnipeg woman dies after motorcycle crash on west Perimeter
- Annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad underway
- Winnipeg Harvest helping newcomers
- G7 leaders agree to fight protectionism, but U.S. still out on Paris Agreement