A Winnipeg woman has been gaining international attention for a wacky new hairdo.

What was meant to be a fun experiment with a client has caught the eye of People.com, Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly and even infamous blogger Perez Hilton have been raving about her Unicorn Frappuccino look.

For the last two years, Kelly Woodford has made a name for herself, mixing multiple pastel colours to create some whimsical hairdos.

"I love hair. I love doing all this fun stuff to hair. It's really cool,” the 35-year-old said.

On Wednesday, she had a client come in asking for a fun new pastel look. As Woodford began colouring the client’s hair, she noticed it bore a striking resemblance to the Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks, which came out that same day.

“I don't think I could have planned that better. It's just a weird fluke,” she said.

She posted photos and video of the hairdo on Instagram. She didn’t expect it to go viral and be recognized by major trendsetting websites.

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96 A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

"Makes me feel good, making people feel happy,” she said. “It's really cool, being from Winnipeg, having all my clients and the people in my life so excited that's its being shared everywhere.”

Client Courtney Guerin, who regularly lets Woodford experiment with pastels on her hair, said it is hard to find a lot of hair stylists that will take that kind of risk.

"It's hard to find someone who has been doing this for a while now, which Kelly has,” Guerin said. “I find a lot of stylists are hopping on the bandwagon now, but Kelly has been doing it forever. It's super fun to have someone who enjoys it as much as the client does."

Woodford attributes her colorful inspirations to the vibrant city she calls home.

“We’re a really cool city,” she added. “I find that when people come here they say the women are beautiful, there's really good restaurants, there's really cool things and there's really cool hair."

Shortly after her interview on Sunday, Woodford told CTV News that CNN asked to do a story on her Unicorn Frappuccino look.