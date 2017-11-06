Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Aisha Walker suffers from a black eye, and chipped teeth after a stranger punched her in the face on the bus.

“One of my teeth is chipped so badly that a nerve is visibly exposed. It hurts to breathe,” Walker said.

Walker was riding bus number 11 near the University of Winnipeg Saturday night when she noticed a man onboard sexually harassing another woman.

Walker said when no one stepped in to help, she decided to intervene. She switched spots with the woman, and began to speak to the man.

“We got into a bit of a verbal argument. It got heated. I was swearing at him, insulting him, name calling,” she said.

That’s when Walker said another man stepped in, and the situation escalated.

After further arguing with the man who stepped in, Walker was punched in the face.

“I guess he didn’t want to be questioned, because at that point he struck me in the face with all of his might. I immediately got off the bus,” she said.

When Walker told the bus driver what happened, the driver stopped the bus and helped her while everyone exited the bus.

Winnipeg police said they are reviewing security footage, but no arrests have been made.

‘I won’t stand there and watch a woman be harassed like that. If no one will stand up for someone, I have to,” said Walker.

Walker has started a fundraising campaign to pay for her dental bill, because she said she will not be able to afford it.