

Marta Czurylowicz & Sarah Plowman, CTV Winnipeg





When Winnipegger Tara Davis set out on her five-week trip she never anticipated the event that would unfold in her first destination of Istanbul.

A man opened fire at Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s, killing at least 39 people and injuring many others in what is being described as a terror attack.

She said, however, it was the way people carried on after the attacks happened that surprised her most.

“Things are continuing. They are not letting fear govern their lives. I think that’s the most important part of this. That’s been the most eye-opening part for me for sure,” said Davis.

Davis and her boyfriend arrived in Istanbul in the morning on New Year’s Eve. They were staying in Taksim Square and were out celebrating when the attack at Reina nightclub happened, about five kilometres away.

The two were unaware of the events that unfolded, until New Year’s Day when they received an email asking if they were safe. That’s when the two turned on the television to the news of the attack.

“I’ve had a lot of emotions over the last couple of days,” said Davis.

She had mixed thoughts about venturing out into the city not even a day after what had happened, but they went for a walk anyway. Davis said she didn’t want to see the city in mourning.

“We went out and life was carrying on as it would every day. We went to one of the main shopping streets and it was bustling. There were thousands of people out, shopping and eating and just carrying on with their lives,” she said.

It’s only been a couple of days after the attack and Davis said the streets of Istanbul remain unchanged.

She said she has gone to various Mosques and down busy streets and other popular tourist locations regardless of what happened.





(Source: Tara Davis)

“It’s this really strange feeling that I’ve had. It’s been a different response than expected,” said Davis. “I would say that I am surprised by how resilient people here are and how they’ve continued on with their lives.”