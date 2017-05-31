A Winnipeg man is trying to get money from the sale of a house he owned after it was sold without his knowledge.

David Sinclair, 55, lived on and off in a North End home in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue for 25 years as a foster child.

He was made a co-owner, along with another man named Robert Leclair.

Two years ago, Sinclair said he was trying to pay his taxes and discovered the house was no longer his.

"I was totally shocked. I was totally blown away," said Sinclair.

Sinclair was shown documents that his name had been taken off the land title.

"I looked at it and noticed right away it wasn't my signature, and he just looked at me and said, ‘Get a lawyer,’" he said.

Then came another devastating blow. Sinclair said he had the property appraised and it was valued at close to $100,000 in 2015. The house was sold for $42,000.

"How do you do that? You gave away a house," said Sinclair.

Robert Leclair was charged with fraud over $5,000. On May 11, the Crown told court Leclair and a man who impersonated Sinclair went to a lawyer's office.

The property was later sold to a good faith buyer. Leclair pleaded guilty to fraud.

In Judge Tracey Lord's decision, she called the case serious fraud.

"You deliberately concocted a sophisticated plan to gain money that you weren't entitled to, and that's the bottom line. It's serious," said Lord.

Leclair was given a 12-month conditional jail sentence, to be served in the community with a curfew, and was ordered to pay Sinclair $21,000.

Sinclair side he hasn't seen a dime and he's tired of fighting.

"Heartbreaking, I feel like I'm not going to make it," said Sinclair. "Hopefully I can get this resolved. I need to get this resolved,"

In a statement sent to CTV News, a provincial spokesperson said it's aware of this case, but can't comment on the specifics. It said this type of fraud is very rare.

Manitoba requires all transfers of land to be witnessed by a Manitoba lawyer, who has a duty to take reasonable steps to verify the identity of the person signing a transfer of land, the spokesperson said.

Claiming compensation may be an option:

"Generally speaking, in a case where someone fraudulently sells a person’s interest in a home the Registrar General could assist. The Registrar-General may hear applications in accordance with The Real Property Act relating to an interest in land, this includes claims for compensation from The Land Title Assurance Fund related to an interest in land.”

To protect yourself, the province said consult a lawyer when considering buying or selling property, and when signing transfer of land, speak to a lawyer or trusted financial adviser beforehand.