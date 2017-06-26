Winnipeg’s trash diversion rate continues to rise since automated garbage and recycling carts were introduced.

A city report said the waste diversion rate increased in 2016 by 1.5 per cent to 32.9 per cent.

When the bins were rolled out city-wide in 2012, the city set a target of 50 per cent by 2020.

Other highlights from the annual report include lowering greenhouses gases at the Brady Landfill by the equivalent of 22,000 cars.

The city also spent $489,000 to buy new carts for new housing developments and to replace ones that were damaged free of charge.