A group of Winnipeggers believe they gave deposits for painting work that won’t be completed.

The homeowners are speaking out in the hopes Winnipeg police will further investigate.

Grant Kendel wants his house spruced up with fresh paint and stucco to help sell it.

He said he made a $400 deposit through an e-transfer, and the work never got done.

"I'm angry. The other people that got ripped off by these people are angry," he said Sunday.

Kendel said he responded to an ad online. He said the business relationship started off well in mid-April, but weeks later the work hadn’t been started.

"I got fed up and I said I'm tired of your broken promises. I want my deposit back."

Winnipeg police say the contractor's name has come up a couple of times.

It said spring is a busy time for contractors, and complaints also pick up.

"If we get a lot of complaints, and we a see track record from one particular company, where it's not just one individual, but they seem to be exhibiting a pattern of what may in the service look like fraud, we'll initiate an investigation," said Const. Rob Carver.

Another Winnipeg homeowner said he sent the contractor a deposit for $800 in April to paint his home. More than a month later, the work has not been started.

The man reported the dealings to Winnipeg police, but feels homeowners have nowhere to turn.

"These people have perfected the game," he said.

"The feeling of being cheated by someone and being lied to, I think that is a terrible feeling," he said.

A third homeowner tells CTV News they also gave the contractor a deposit for $362.50 earlier this month for work that hasn't started.

Grant Kendel hopes if there are other victims, they contact police.

"How am I supposed to trust any other person that does any other work for me. It's not right," Kendel said.

CTV News called four different victims who say they used to communicate with the contractor. CTV News left a message at one number. The other numbers were not assigned, unavailable, or hadn't been initialized.

CTV News also emailed three different email accounts asking for clarification on deposits and jobs.

The Winnipeg Police Service said there are ways to protect yourself.

It said check with other customers who’ve worked with the company, look on the Better Business Bureau website, and see previous work completed by the company in person.