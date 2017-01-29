An Iranian couple studying in Winnipeg is trying to make sense of the new immigration policies put in place by U.S. President Donald Trump this weekend.

U.S. State Department released a statement banning people from seven countries Muslim majority countries entry into the United States.

“Beginning January 27, 2017, travelers who have nationality or dual nationality of one of these countries [Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen] will not be permitted for 90 days to enter the United States or be issued an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa. Those nationals or dual nationals holding valid immigrant or non-immigrant visas will not be permitted to enter the United States during this period. Visa interviews will generally not be scheduled for nationals of these countries during this period,” a State Department official said.

Azita Fazelkhah, 29, is from Iran. She came to Winnipeg in September 2014 on a student visa and is working on a PhD in electrical engineering.

“I’m angry, I’m upset, but I’m not scared. Why should I be scared? I’ve done nothing wrong in my life,” she said.

Saturday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada had been working with U.S. officials and said holders of Canadian passports, including dual citizens, will not be affected by the ban.

Sunday morning, Canada’s Ambassador to Washington tweeted again, saying National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told the Canadian embassy that Canadian dual citizens would not be affected.

Canadian dual citizens - from 7 listed countries - not affected by ban. This was confirmed by National Security Advisor Flynn to @CanEmbUSA — David MacNaughton (@AmbMacNaughton) January 29, 2017

The ban still applies to Fazelkhah and her Iranian boyfriend, Amin Hajihosseinlu, 27. They spent about $5,000 to attend a scientific conference in New Orleans and vacation in the United States this February.

The couple planned to visit California and Las Vegas after the conference. Now, she said she doesn’t know what do to.

She said she’s spent the last 24 hours absorbed in news coverage, trying to get information, watching footage of people at airports try to make alternate plans.

“I was really concerned,” she said.

They still haven't cancelled their bookings, but they said they know they won't be attending the conference in New Orleans, or perhaps ever visiting the United States again.

“I have no idea. It’s not a good situation,” she said.

Ala al-Badri, 48, is a dual Iraqi-Canadian citizen. He left Baghdad in 1980 and became a Canadian citizen more than 20 years ago.

Al-Badri said Trump's policy is discriminatory and doesn't have any interest in visiting the United States, even with assurances from the Canadian government on the policy.

Al-Badri said his wife has had trouble crossing into the States in the past and doesn't want to take any chances at the U.S. border.

He believes the temporary immigration ban will remain temporary. He said travel to the country is too important to the U.S. economy.

Winnipeg immigration lawyer Bashir Khan believes Canadians with dual citizenship should be wary about travelling to America.

"You don't carry your rights as a Canadian when you enter the United States, so enter the U.S. at your own peril, and I think that should be the travel advisory for Muslim Canadians," said Khan.

Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. tweeted Sunday travellers with Canadian passports go through the normal entry and transit process into the country.

Those travelling w/ Canadian passport go through normal entry & transit process in USA — David MacNaughton (@AmbMacNaughton) January 29, 2017

If there's a problem at the border, travellers can contact Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is 613-996-8885.