Presenting her research at a conference in San Francisco would have been a great professional opportunity for Elnaz Afsharipour.

The 29-year-old electrical engineering student is from Iran, and is completing her PhD at the University of Manitoba, in the province on a student visa.

Saturday morning at the airport, Afsharipour’s trip ended even before it began.

"I broke into tears. I started crying. I tried my best to control it, but I couldn't. It was very heavy to absorb it," said Afsharipour, who prepared six months to show off her work in the U.S. city.

At the airport, she tried checking in with her booking number, then her passport. An airline employee eventually told her she couldn't fly.

"They were very kind and friendly. The only thing they said is that they can't help, and this is what we are getting from the U.S. side," she said.

Elnaz Afsharipour, a 29-year-old electrical engineering student is from Iran, is completing her PhD at the University of Manitoba and planned to present her work at a conference in San Francisco.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order caused fear, chaos and confusion at airports around the country. Dozens of people were detained.

Monday Trump defended the travel ban on Twitter.

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Manitoba Muslim leader Shahina Siddiqui said the last 36 hours have been anxious times for Muslims on both sides of the border.

"We have been talking and screaming and asking everybody to pay attention to the environment of Islamophobia that is being nurtured, promoted, accepted, that things are going to get worse,” Siddiqui said, who runs the Islamic Social Services Association in Winnipeg.

After watching events in the U.S. unfold, Sarah Khan decided to stop planning a large family trip to Disney world in Florida. Her eight-year-old daughter will have to miss out.

"She still believes in magic, but it would be nice for her to go down while she does, but I guess there is Euro Disney, I suppose," said Khan.

The government of Canada said Canadian consular officials cannot intervene on behalf travellers who do not meet the entry-exit requirements. It's up to travellers to check the U.S. embassy for the latest information.