A powerful snowstorm moving through Manitoba Monday has closed multiple highways and knocked out power in some areas.

Manitoba Infrastructure announced highways in southwest Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border were closed due to poor driving conditions:

- Highway 16 between Highway 83 and the Saskatchewan border

- Highway 45 between Rossburn and Russell

- Highway 83 between Highway 16 and Highway 57

- Highway 5 between the Saskatchewan border and Grandview

- Highway 41 between Highway 16 and Highway 1

- Highway 1 between Carberry and Highway 21

- Highway 10 between Highway 25 and Highway 45

- Highway 16 between the Saskatchewan border and Highway 50

The rain is coming down hard in southwestern #Manitoba. We are between Portage la Prairie and Brandon right now. @ctvwinnipeg #wpg pic.twitter.com/VUUULsdiGV — Sarolta Saskiw (@SaroltaCTV) March 6, 2017

The storm also knocked out power to thousands of customers in southwest Manitoba. Hydro spokesperson Scott Powell said 3,600 customers in western Manitoba lost power in places including: Sifton, Souris, Glenwood, Neepawa, Grassland and Norfolk.

The storm was causing problems with lines and also making it difficult for crews to get out to fix them.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for most of western and northern Manitoba.

Varying snowfall amounts are expected, ranging from around 10 cm near the Canada-U.S. border, to 30 cm in the Parklands area, to as much as 60 cm in the north.

The wind will pick up with gusts as high as 90 km/h expected in some places.